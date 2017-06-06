Party says there’s a clear lack of political will to attract investors

Unemployment in Mangaung exceeds 40% amidst declining investment

5 June 2017

Mangaung metro’s jobs crisis has seen 18 000 people lose their jobs and the expanded unemployment rate reach 40,7%, the highest in the country. According to StatsSA, out of a labour force of 355 000, Mangaung has 122 000 unemployed people and 29 000 discouraged job seekers.

The unemployment crisis has been brought about by the following factors:

Job Creating Initiatives Frustrated

In the past decade, hundreds of prospective investors have left the metro in search of investor friendly cities, this is also due to indifference by the Metro and Province to prospective investors who refuse to dance to their political tune.

On numerous occasions the DA has requested a Section 79 meeting with the Planning Committee, to discuss Municipal Planning and Land Use matters, but it did not materialise. Two months ago the DA submitted a Rule 38 Question to the City Manager regarding the bad state of land use planning and management, still to no avail.

Recently the DA has been contacted by frustrated professional planners, construction companies, developers and business owners whose intentions of getting approval for land use and building plans have been frustrated by the long approval processes.

Most developments have strict timeframes, but the red tape makes the development impossible. Most recently, a builder had to lay off workers due to delays in getting building plan approval.

Lack of political will to attract Investors

There’s a clear lack of political will to attract investors, despite the critical role that planning and land use management plays in creating jobs. There is not even a single professional urban and regional planner employed by the municipality as stipulated in the 2017/18 Budget documentation.

The shortage of enough capable personnel is just as evident in the inability to resolve, or even respond to most building and land use nuisance complaints.

Unfulfilled promises

Empty promises of flashy mega-projects that will supposedly bring jobs, skills and housing to Mangaung have been made and repeated, year in and year out. If the city prioritised the completed dozens of abandoned projects and employed enough qualified professionals and technicians to ensure efficient functioning of all departments, these would be enough to attract investors.

The DA is committed to creating an environment that is conducive for Investors to invest and their businesses to thrive; this is achieved by adhering to good governance standards and through the appointment of a committed workforce that is motivated to provide the best service to all.

Issued by Tjaart van der Walt, DA Councillor: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, 5 June 2017