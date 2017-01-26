Movement hopes Malema's words won't tarnish relationship they have developed with Zimbabwe over the years

PAC condemns unwarranted attack on Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe by chancers

25 January 2017

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) welcome the Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Media & Broadcasting Services' response to EFF's attack on Uncle Bob. We welcome the statement by Dr C.C Mushohwe and say once again we are sorry for the unfortunate & reckless comments by these lapdogs. The attack is very cheap, unnecessary, desperate, unwarranted, baseless and immaturely.

Since early 1960s during the decolonisation of African states until to date, we have been infiltrated by London stooges who are brought and introduce to disrupt progress. They do that consciously or unconsciously. We have seen genuine African heroes being murdered or dethroned. Today the modus operandi is a bit different. PAC was dealt with in 1994 elections. Morgan Tsvangirai was introduced to deliver for his handler in Zimbabwe, this is taking shape in many countries. EFF was introduced to halt progress both in occupied Azania & the entire continent and they are doing a very good job.

We are convinced that the Public Relation (PR) team surrounding Malema is misleading him to suggest that to get a continental glory he should insult & attack African martyr of the liberation movement, a man who continues to undermine white supremacy & white monopoly capital from the core unlike impostor.

His PR team worked very hard to discredit Mr Jacob Zuma in order to popularise him, so the man is just too ambitious to climb continental ladder in the expense of Mr Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

We know that the ANC & Jacob Zuma were used to assassinate another African martyr of the liberation struggle, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi who was killed in 2011 by NATO with the help of Zuma's Pretoria, Nigeria & Gabon. Now this mammoth duty is entrusted to the newly formed EFF which behaves like headless chicken without comprehension of African politics.

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) owes ZANU-PF and Zimbabwean apology for being insulted by one political party of South Africa which is handled in London. We are so sorry and hope that the unfortunate assertion by the "handled" will not tarnish our natural relationship which we have developed over the years.

We would like to guarantee Zimbabweans that the PAC will defend them both in Zimbabwe, Azania or in diaspora because we are defined by blood. We will always respect your decisions on how you want to be governed. We recognise & acknowledge your sovereignty and we will help to protect that.

ZANU-PF is being attacked for its political belief just like the PAC was assaulted from foreign worlds. We are advising you never listen to your enemy because they always have narrow agendas for their personal gains.

The PAC & AZAPO were targeted because they spoke for African child against exploitation, degradation and exclusion. We were told never to talk about land because it was irrelevant. The same folks who "advised" us never to talk about the land question guided the so-called red-beret to take up the issue in order to garner supports & votes.

We are of a strong view that these London party called the EFF undermines regional committee (SADC) and it further undermines the legitimacy of President Mugabe & that of the Zimbabwe as a sovereignty as defined by independent territory, government, people etc.

Issued by Kenneth Mokgatlhe, PAC Spokesperson, 25 January 2017