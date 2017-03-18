DA MP says minister has failed spectacularly and has been directly responsible for this crisis

Social Grants Crisis: DA welcomes victory for grant recipients in spite of Dlamini

The DA welcomes the fact that the 17 million social grants will be paid after 31 March 2017, in spite of the astounding “incompetence” displayed by Social Development Minster, Bathabile Dlamini.

What is clear is that the Minister has been directly responsible for this crisis.

The Constitutional Court has given Dodging Dlamini until 31 March to submit her argument as to why she should not personally pay the legal costs for this process, which is a damning indictment on her.

Dlamini has failed spectacularly and has been directly responsible for this crisis, which the DA believes she purposefully manufactured to ensure CPS would continue to distribute grants, no doubt for her own personal gain.

It is now time that President Jacob Zuma immediately fire Dlamini to ensure that she will no longer be able to exert her toxic influence, interfere or block alternative payments methods for the distribution of social grants.

Statement issued by Bridget Masango MP, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 17 March 2017