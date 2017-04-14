League says it has consistently been alerting society of the indisputable, insensitive and unforgivable acts of Ntlemeza

YCLSA statement on Ntlemeza's dismissal

13 April 2017

As the YCLSA we note the appointment of the acting head of the Hawks, Lt.Gen Yolisa Matakata.

As the YCLSA we feel vindicated that Mr Berning Ntlemeza is finally out of office. The YCLSA has consistently been alerting society of the indisputable, insensitive and unforgivable shenanigans of the former apartheid security personnel by the name of Berning Ntlemeza. We hope that this marks the end of a period in which the Hawks were used for a particular political agenda instead of tackling crime.

As the YCLSA has been consistently saying, there was no way Ntlemeza could have served the South African society with diligence having been an agent of the security branch of the apartheid regime. The man simply had no taste for democratic ethos. He represented a total opposite of what a democratic society stands for.

Under Ntlemeza’s watch, the Hawks were used to further both political and personal agendas. Instead of investigating shady dealings of the Guptas he was preoccupied with persecuting former MK members and communists. He went as far as blatantly refusing to investigate the tapping of phones of Communist Party leaders. He stifled the Nkandla investigations. He made documents disappear in the alleged Pravin Ghordan case of a “rogue unit”; he stifled investigations in both PRASA and Eskom deals, etc.

At the time when we were raising these and many other matters involving Ntlemeza, many people made a mockery of us. When the Court ruled that the man is unfit to occupy such an office, many chose to conveniently forget. Now that Ntlemeza is out of office few will acknowledge the consistency the YCLSA has had over this matter of national importance.

Whatever the case, we shall continue to raise matters we deem important for the South African society against all odds. After all, we seek no accolades nor are we media-frenzy populist demagogues.

We call on the Acting Head of the Hawks, Lt. Gen Matakata, to immediately rid the Hawks of corrupt individuals. Any remnants of Ntlemeza must be dealt with once and for all. Any of Ntlemeza’s skeletons must never rear their ugly heads of corruption. The Hawks must cultivate and maintain a culture of professional service to the people. By so doing, it will do itself and the entire society a favour, and will thus get all the support it needs to fulfill its democratic mandate.

Issue by Molaodi Wa Sekake, National Spokesperson, YCLSA, 13 April 2017