DA condemns violent farm attacks in Cullinan

11 January 2017

The DA strongly condemns the latest violent farm attack in Cullinan (Boekenhoutskloof), Tshwane.

The DA will write to Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen. Deliwe De Lange, to request that a comprehensive threat analysis is conducted in Cullinan and Kameeldrift.

This is the third farm attack in the Cullinan community in just seven months.

A farmer was attacked and shot in the early hours of the morning this week. Luckily he survived the incident and is recovering at his home.

On the 1st October last year, a resident of Leeuwfontein was shot dead on his smallholding whilst his 3 young children and pregnant wife were present in the house.

And on June 29th last year, a husband and wife were attacked in a robbery. The wife was killed during a fight with the burglars.

The latest South African Human Rights Commission report on the investigation into the safety and security challenges faced by farming communities across the country is further evidence in support of the DA’s proposal for the establishment of a specialised Police Rural Safety Unit.

The vast geographical area of Cullinan and Kameeldrift makes it extremely difficult for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in both communities to maintain law and order.

Every Gauteng resident deserves to live in a safe and secure environment, free from violence and fear.

The DA encourages all residents to participate in their local Community Policing Fora (CPFs) to hold SAPS to account. By working closely together, communities can ensure the safety of residents.

Issued by Adriana Randall, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Tshwane, 11 January 2017