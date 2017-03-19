Jaco Grobbelaar says when he tried to speak Fallists shouted 'one settler one bullet' and sang 'kill the boer'

18 March 2017

AfriForum Youth lays charge of assault against spokesperson of Black First Land First

AfriForum Youth today laid a charge of assault at the Midrand Police Station against Lindsay Maasdorp, spokesperson of the Black First Land First movement. This comes after Maasdorp today assaulted members of AfriForum Youth at the National Education Crisis Forum in Midrand, which was attended by several movements.

Students who claimed that they belong to the #Feesmustfall structures also told AfriForum Youth that they could not speak at the event.

“I walked up to the podium for my allotted turn to speak, and then these students approached me and said that I was not allowed to speak because I am white,” said Jaco Grobbelaar, AfriForum Youth’s coordinator for Tuks.

“They also shouted the slogan ‘one settler, one bullet’ in our faces and sang the ‘kill the Boer’ song. A huge fight broke out – people threw chairs at one another and members of AfriForum Youth were assaulted by Maasdorp,” said Renier Goosen, chairperson of the Tuks branch.

“We feared for our lives, and this shows that they have no regard for our contributions and that they are racist towards white people. We hope that the police will pursue the case,” Grobbelaar concluded.

- See photos and video clip attached.

Statement issued by Jaco Grobbelaar, Tuks Coordinator, AfriForum Youth, 18 March 2017