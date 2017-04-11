It is the fourth year running that the province has led in SA

Western Cape confirmed as top province in audit outcomes

10 April 2017

The Western Cape has been officially confirmed as the country’s Top Province in the 2015/16 provincial and local audit outcomes.

In a ceremony held today, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu awarded deserving provincial, municipal departments and entities.

The Western Cape Government was officially certified with 100% unqualified audits.

A total of 23 out of 30 Western Cape municipalities were also awarded clean audits. The Province also achieved clean audits for 12 of its 13 departments.

This is the fourth year running that the Western Cape has led in audit outcomes in South Africa, with the 2015/16 audit outcomes the best to date.

Representing the Western Cape Government at the awards ceremony, Finance Minister Dr Ivan Meyer said the Western Cape “Provincial Treasury actively supports municipalities and provincial departments to promote good governance, strengthen financial management and encourage accountability. While we celebrate, we are mindful that we cannot rest until every rand is responsibly accounted for”.

“We wish to congratulate all professionals at provincial and local level for their commitment to helping us build this capable state,” said Minister Meyer.

Premier Helen Zille said: “We are pleased to see progress in our financial management practices. Although audit outcomes are not the only indicators of good governance, they help us to measure how well we spend and prioritise public funds. At a time when South Africa’s credit rating has been downgraded to junk status, we need to ensure that every rand of public money is spent responsibly.”

“I wish to thank the Auditor-General and his team for the professional relationship they have maintained since we came to office. We will continue working closely with his team towards the Province’s vision of a highly skilled, innovation driven, resource efficient, connected, high opportunity society for all,” said Premier Zille.

Issued by Michael Mpofu, Spokesperson for Premier Helen Zille, 10 April 2017