Federation wants to see a clear plan from govt on how this issue will be resolved

Water scarcity should be treated as a national crisis

22 March 2017

In acknowledgement of the World Water Day, COSATU is issuing a call to government to recognize and treat water scarcity as a national crisis, requiring a comprehensive and urgent national intervention. We want to see a clear plan from government on how this issue will be resolved ,and we propose an establishment of a war room like the one convened during the Eskom load shedding crisis. This should also include provincial and local government because we are adamant that this matter can’t be left to chaotic and sometimes delinquent municipalities.

South Africa needs a comprehensive national plan that will be based upon reducing water leaks to below the current average of 40% in most municipalities and water conservation that will also deal with water guzzling alien vegetation. Government needs to come up with a rain and grey water harvesting mechanisms and better water recycling systems that will include the massive expansion of desalination facilities.

All buildings in SA must be required by law that within a period of two {2} years in water scarce areas (eg Cape Town and Karoo areas) and 5 years in rain rich areas, they must install rain and grey water harvesting equipments. All municipalities must develop the capacity to clean and recycle used water at least for non-drinking purposes. National, provincial and municipal governments must establish desalination plants as this is key to water sustainability long term.

Water tariffs must be set nationally and we must not have a situation where cash strapped municipalities use people’s desperation and dependence on water as a way to fleece them with exorbitant year after year above inflation price hikes. National and provincial governments must ensure that their water infrastructure is properly maintained.

Failure to resolve the water crisis will not just impact negatively on the economy but will also compromise the health of the people and compromise food security.

Issued by Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson, COSATU, 22 March 2017