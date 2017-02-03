Foundation says their teamwork inspired South Africans and reminded all that the country belongs to all who live in it

The FW de Klerk Good Will Award 2017

2 February 2017

The Board of Trustees of the FW de Klerk Foundation decided at its last meeting in 2016 to award the 2017 FW de Klerk Goodwill Award to the coach and athlete team of Mrs Anna (Ans) Botha, and Mr Wayde van Niekerk.

The Board of Trustees of the FW de Klerk Foundation established the FW de Klerk Goodwill Award in 2010 to give recognition to individuals and organisations that have made exceptional contributions to the promotion of goodwill between South Africans. Past winners include Dr Danny Jordaan (2011), Pieter-Dirk Uys (2012), Studietrust (2013), Patrice Motsepe (2014), Afrika Tikkun (2015) and Adv Thuli Madonsela and the Office of the Public Protector (2016).

The Board decided to make the 2017 Award to Mrs Botha and Mr Van Niekerk in recognition of their wonderful achievements and the manner in which they represent South Africa on the world stage - culminating in the exceptional world record at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Their teamwork inspired South Africans from all our communities and from across the social and political spectrum. It further served to remind us - as stated in our Constitution - that, “…South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity…”, of our commitment to “…free the potential of each person…” and to “…build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place in the family of nations.”

Former President FW de Klerk will present the Goodwill Award to Mrs Botha and Mr Van Niekerk at a handover ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, 22 February 2017.

