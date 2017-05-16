MEC says an additional 838 candidates have now achieved their NSC for 2016

Western Cape Matric pass rate now up to 87.3% after Supplementary Exams

15 May 2017

Colin Powell said “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning

I am therefore delighted to announce the results of the supplementary examinations for the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) in the Western Cape.

Candidates who qualified to write the supplementary examinations did so in February and March this year.

A total of 765 candidates passed the supplementary examinations, while an additional 73 candidates also passed their matric after successfully applying for re-marks.

This means that an additional 838 candidates have now achieved their National Senior Certificate for 2016.

Therefore, the Western Cape now has a total of 44 563 learners that passed the 2016 NSC, increasing our overall pass rate from 86% to 87.3%

While we are proud that we were able to increase our pass rate, this is not our primary indicator of success.

Our main objective is to increase the actual number of learners passing matric, and the quality of these passes.

We are therefore pleased to see a further increase in the number passing, and further improvement in the quality of these passes.

Quality indicators include the percentage of candidates who qualify for access to Bachelor degree studies.

The percentage of candidates who have qualified for access to Bachelor degree studies has also now increased, from 40.9% to 41.1%. Eighty-nine learners who wrote supplementary exams passed with access to Bachelor degree studies, while 94 passed with access to Bachelor degree studies after applying for a re-mark.

This means that 183 additional learners from the Western Cape have achieved a bachelor’s pass.

The Western Cape achieved the highest percentage of candidates in the country with access to Bachelor degree studies in 2016, even before the supplementary exams, so this is all the more pleasing.

My heartiest congratulations go to these learners who did not give up, worked hard, learnt from their failures and went the extra mile to ensure that they achieved their National Senior Certificate. I am so proud of you.

Candidates who have yet to receive their results via the post can call the WCED certification/examinations division to obtain their results by phoning 021 467 2000.

Issued by Jessica Shelver, Spokesperson for Minister Debbie Schafer, Ministry for Education, 15 May 2017