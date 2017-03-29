Union endorses march by United Front against xenephobia in SA

United Front to host anti-xenophobia march

28 March 2017

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has endorsed a march by the United Front against Xenophobia in South Africa. As NUMSA we condemn in the strongest terms any acts of violence against our brothers and sisters from the continent. Those who spread thuggery, hatred and violence against our brothers and sisters on the Continent must be exposed and arrested for their criminal behaviour!

Furthermore we condemn the statements made by the Democratic Alliance mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, who is responsible for the recent attacks that we have seen meted out on some members of the immigrant community. The DA must be held directly responsible for this anarchy. Mashaba, is just like U.S. president Donald Trump for promoting xenophobia, racism, anti-poor policies and actions, championing backward, primitive and counter revolutionary stereotypes.

As NUMSA we reject the opportunistic right wing politics which seek to imprison and cut South Africa out of the African continent and to separate it from all peoples’ of the world. The real struggle we must wage, is a struggle to uproot the continuation of colonisation of a special type in South Africa, which is responsible for the high levels of poverty and unemployment inequality in the country.

Issued by Trevor Ngwane, United Front JHB Chairperson, 28 March 2017