COMMITTEE EXPRESSES CONFIDENCE IN ADVOCATE VANARA

Parliament, Wednesday, 15 November 2017 – The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises has expressed its complete confidence in Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara, who is the evidence leader in the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at state-owned enterprises.

The Committee unanimously expressed its sentiments following media reports by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Ms Lynne Brown, and Deputy Minister Mr Ben Martins on how the Committee is handling the inquiry.

Members of the Committee said Adv Vanara is doing work at the behest of the Committee and in the name of Parliament. The Committee said leaders in government need to be calm about the process the inquiry is taking, as it is a process they are well acquainted with. The Committee is of the view that comments in the public domain on the work of the Committee and Adv Vanara are an attack on Parliament and are unjustified.

Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, reiterated that the Committee has always stated that people implicated during the inquiry will be given the opportunity to present their case.

The Committee said Parliament is an independent institution and that members of the Committee know what they are doing and are determined to continue their work in the interest of the country. The Committee said it rejects the insinuation that the inquiry is a kangaroo court and that these insinuations are false. The Committee is doing its work based on the terms of reference set out in the Constitution.

Statement issued by Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Entreprises, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, 15 November 2017