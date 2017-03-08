Mnyamezeli Booi says govt has opportunity to utilise existing state institutions to carry out function in the future

Delivery of social grants to millions of South Africans

7 March 2017

As part of our continued oversight function in holding the executive accountable, the ANC in Parliament welcomes the call of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to have the Minister of Social Development, Cde Bathabile Dlamini and South Africa’s Social Security Agency (SASSA) officials to appear before SCOPA this morning. Minister Bathabile Dlamini presented SCOPA with a report on developments towards the payment of social grants. We further welcome the decision of SCOPA to call the Minister of Finance, Cde Pravin Gordhan to appear before SCOPA on Treasury’s role in the matter next Tuesday, 14th March 2017.

We have full confidence in the announcement made by the Executive that those who have been receiving social grants and still qualify will continue to receive their grant pay-outs as from 01 April 2017.

We are however very worried about how things got to this stage and how processes have been managed. We trust that whatever agreement will be reached on the matter will be within the confines of the law. Moving forward, we urge government to reconsider the outsourcing of such a core service delivery function to the private sector. This social grant matter presents government with an opportunity to utilise its existing state institutions such as the South African Post Office to carry out such functions in the future.

Social assistance as a policy of this ANC government has played an important role in supporting poor households in attaining a minimum standard of living. These social grants have also assisted millions of poor households in achieving developmental goals while also reducing poverty levels in South Africa.

We assure the people of South Africa that Parliament will in its oversight role ensure that government does not deviate from its responsibilities of delivering social assistance to the poor and vulnerable.

Issued by Mnyamezeli Booi, ANC Chairperson on study group on SCOPA, 7 March 2017