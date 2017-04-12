DA leader says ConCourt should first determine whether a secret ballot can be used

DA request postponement of MONC pending outcome of Constitutional Court application

The DA has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to request a postponement of the Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma, scheduled for 18 April 2017, until such time as the Constitutional Court decides on whether the vote will be done by secret ballot.

It is important to allow the Constitutional Court the time to determine whether the motion can be conducted by secret ballot, as we believe that this would materially affect the outcome of the vote itself.

As soon as a decision is taken, the motion must be debated before the Assembly as soon as possible.

While this means that we have to wait a little longer to vote on the motion, I urge all South Africans to march together to the Union Buildings tomorrow and make it clear that we will no longer tolerate a President who is willing to put his own self-interest above the best interests of South Africa.

Statement issued by Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, 11 April 2017