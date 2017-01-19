Committee appeals to Alliance Partners to assist in strengthening unity instead of being part of divisive tendencies

Statement of the NWC following meeting

18 January 2017

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) met in an ordinary scheduled on Monday, 16 January 2017. The NWC is a constitutional structure of the ANC mandated with the day to day running of the organisation and implementation of resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NWC noted several pronouncements made in the media about leadership succession by various members, leaders, structures and Leagues of the ANC as well as the Alliance. The NWC took note of and reaffirmed the decision of the NEC calling on structures of the ANC to refrain from pronouncing on names of comrades to be elected as members of the NEC or the Officials towards the 54th National Conference to be held in December 2017.

This decision is in advancement of long standing procedures of the ANC which dictate that leadership succession is discussed within the prescribed norms of the ANC and regulated by the guidelines towards Conference that will be developed and adopted by the NEC. Consequently, the NWC directs members, leaders, structures and Leagues of the ANC to desist from making any further pronouncement which either raise the name (s) of comrades for leadership or indicating their availability for the same. Doing so is in transgression of the decisions of the NEC, which is the highest decision making body of the African National Congress in between Conference.

The NWC further appeals to the Alliance Partners of the ANC to assist the ANC strengthen and deepen unity within the ANC and the Alliance, instead of being part of the divisive tendencies that have engulfed our movement. The National Officials of the ANC have been mandated to seek audience with the National Office Bearers of the Alliance Partners in fulfilment of this decision.

The NWC also received a report of the National Officials on the ongoing engagement with Veterans and Stalwarts of our movement. We remain committed to open, frank and constructive engagement with these seasoned leaders of our movement. We continue to value their contribution to the life of the organisation. The NWC reaffirmed the decision of the NEC to set aside two days ahead of the National Policy Conference to discuss the content that would have constituted the National Consultative Conference requested by the Veterans. It is our hope and belief that this timely gathering, coupled with the Veterans' active participation in the programme of the ANC to build a National Democratic Society, will enhance and entrench the ANC’s efforts at deepening unity amongst the progressive forces to advance our programme of fundamental socio-economic transformation.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 18 January 2017