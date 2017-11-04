Company says it does not believe sale and distribution of book is against the law

It has been brought to our attention that at least two government organisations, namely, The South African Revenue Service and The State Security Agency, are displeased with the book written by Jacques Pauw, The President's Keepers. We also understand that the publisher has been given a 5-day notice period to withdraw the book from circulation.

As South Africa's leading bookseller, we wish to advise all South Africans that we do not believe that our sale and distribution of this book is against the law and we will continue to stand squarely behind Jacques Pauw and the publisher. Part of our task is to sell books that demonstrate and put forward different arguments about matters of importance to the South African public. We believe that The President's Keepers is just such a book.

Statement issued by Exclusive Books CEO, Benjamin Trisk, 3 November 2017