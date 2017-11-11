Candidates say they accept the voters' roll and will try to persuade the electors of their respective merits

DA Gauteng Congress

Note to editors: This is a joint statement by Provincial Leader candidates Ghaleb Cachalia and John Moodey and Provincial Chairperson candidates Greaterman Mafanedza, Mike Moriarty and Glenda Steyn.

The Democratic Alliance knows that South Africans need a new beginning. South Africans need hope and inspiration. They need policies that will lead them out of the swamp of despair that has been caused by 23 years of mismanagement and corruption.

As part of giving hope to South Africans, the DA has set its sights on winning the province of Gauteng, and forming a provincial government that will deliver excellent services to ALL the people of that province. The Party will be holding its Provincial Congress on 18 November 2017, at which we will be electing the leadership that will guide the Party in the run up to the vital 2019 election.

As candidates for the positions of leader and chairperson of the Province, we have committed ourselves to contesting this election in a way that puts the interests of the country and the Party above our individual ambitions.

We accept the voters' roll and will try to persuade the electors of our respective merits. We know that there is so much at stake that it is vital that we commit ourselves to project our vision for a successful and prosperous province, and our plans for making this a reality.

We are also committed to work tirelessly together with whomsoever is elected to win Gauteng.

Issued by the DA, 10 November 2017