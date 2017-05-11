Party warns that judgement in favour of frivolous vote of no confidence against President will be judicial overreach

Statement of the ANC Provincial Executive Committee held on 7-8 May 2017

10 May 2017

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee held its regular meeting on the 7th & 8th May 2017, at Inkosi Bhambatha Region.

This meeting was preceded by a massive PEC door-to-door campaign to consolidate the support of the movement towards the Nquthu by-elections.

In pursuant to our practice and traditions, the PEC received and discussed a political overview presented by the ANC Provincial Chairperson and a report of the Provincial Working Committee presented by the ANC Provincial Secretary.

Political developments

The presentation of a very extensive and critical political overview by the ANC Provincial Chairperson gave the PEC a possibility to deeply reflect on the current provincial and national political landscape.

The PEC has noted that the debate is heating up within the movement and in society about the direction of the National Democratic Revolution and its impact on the ordinary masses. This debate is informed by a number of factors, namely, the objective reality that the pace of change in our country has not satisfied a large number of our people who remains excluded in the mainstream economy.

The slow pace of economic growth undermines redistribution and adversely affect the majority of our people. Internal conflicts tend to undermine the legitimacy of the movement.

Our PEC political perspective refers to what we have characterised as unrelated, but complementary factors that compromise the pace and momentum of change in our country. These twin evils have to be confronted and defeated for the sake of the National Democratic Revolution.

The PEC noted that the recent national developments relating to nationwide mass mobilisation against the ANC and its leadership were unprecedented. The PEC interprets this as a sign of a growing confidence to openly challenge the ANC and its decisions riding on populist rhetoric, seeking to question the constitutional prerogative of the President to determine his cabinet.

At the heart of this agenda is the hidden strategy to delegitimize the President and ultimately the ANC so that power will change political hands in our country. The onslaught is a precursor to the 2019 general election by which the counter-revolutionary elements and their lackeys harbour false hopes of unseating the ANC.

Clearly, the environment the movement finds itself in today is, in many ways, similar to what was happening leading to the 52nd national conference in 2007.

This period is characterised by blatant disregard of organisational culture and time-tested traditions which have kept the movement for decades.

One of these strange phenomenon is represented by the public conduct of some ANC National Officials subsequent to the cabinet reshuffle by the President.

That public posture was completely at variance with the expectations of our movement in particular and society in general from those serving our people at the highest level of National Officials.

Call to the President to appeal irrational judgement

The PEC calls on President Jacob Zuma to appeal against the decision of the North Gauteng High Court relating to his cabinet reshuffle. This decision is a classic example of Judiciary Overreach and has far reaching implications for our democracy. The PEC has been concerned about the country being turned into a juristocracy where the separation of powers is being compromised. This judgement, in fact amounts, to juirsto-crazy!

Newcastle Cadres Forum and Deputy President Visit to the Shembe Church

The PEC is of the firm view and convinced that the “Cadres Forum” in Newcastle at Emahleni Region and a visit to KwaShembe Church by the Deputy President without informing the PEC, blatantly undermined a longstanding tradition of the movement.

The PEC mandated the Provincial Officials to formally raise this matter with the Secretary-General for the attention of the National Executive Committee. This tendency is both divisive and introduces a completely new but also dangerous culture.

Freedom Day Celebration

The PEC congratulates the community of Umkhanyakude for hosting a very successful 23rd Freedom Day anniversary. The event marked the maturing of democracy in our country. We commend the government of KwaZulu-Natal for ensuring that Freedom Day celebrations are rotated among various districts in the Province.

On May Day

The ANC PEC also noted some of the incidents that marred this year’s Workers Day in various parts of the country. The PEC condemns the disruptions that took place in some of these celebrations. The unfortunate part is that they have a negative impact on the image of our movement and the revolutionary alliance in general.

A Day of Mass Action

The ANC will have a day of mass action to defend our vote. ANC MPs in parliament represent members of our movement and the supporters who voted the ANC into power.

Therefore the use of judiciary by the opposition parties undermines the principle of separation of powers. The judgement of the court in favour of a frivolous vote of no confidence against the President will be judiciary overreach. Our mass action against the judiciary will be on May 15, 2017 (Monday) in Durban.

Umdoni Local Municipality

The PEC received a detailed report relating to disturbing political developments at Umdoni Local Municipality, where some ANC Councillors opted to advance a position contrary to the decision of the ANC Caucus.

The PEC expressed a serious concern and regarded this conduct as of serious nature, necessitating a firm decision. In this regard, the PEC decided to recall the Speaker of the Municipality and strongly reprimand all comrades who participated in a motion which was contrary to the ANC Caucus position. The PEC also took a decision that we should be firm on issues of corruption. All allegations against the Municipal Manager must be thoroughly investigated.

Nquthu By-Elections

The PEC is satisfied with the progress of the ANC campaign towards Nquthu by-elections to be held on the 24th May 2017. We are humbled by the warm and optimistic reception from ordinary people who have shown a keen interest towards the African National Congress. More than ever before, we are more than convinced that the ANC will emerge as a decisive winner on the 24th May 2017.

Preparations for the National Policy Conference

The PEC has noted that most of our structures in the province have started robust engagement on the policy discussion documents released by the National Executive Committee.

We will convene a Provincial General Council in June so that the province consolidates its views and proposals on a variety of policy matters.

Our primary focus will be on radical economic transformation, organisational renewal and the land question. It is our firm conviction that only a strong ANC has the capacity to lead our people to National Democratic Society.

Messages of condolences

The PEC is deeply saddened by the passing away of its veteran and struggle hero who served for two consecutive terms as the Mayor of uMshwathi Municipality, Cde Marshal Gwala. His death has indeed robbed the ANC of an exemplary leader who was a living example of what it means to be a disciplined and committed leader of the ANC. The PEC also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of comrade Khaya Thobela, former ANC Harry Gwala Regional Deputy Secretary, who was laid to rest two weeks ago.

We also send our heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Sphamandla Ngobese an ANC Volunteer in Nquthu Ward 15, who was stabbed to death and laid to rest last Saturday.

We applaud the law enforcement agencies for their swift action which led to the arrest of the accused. It is our sincere hope that justice will prevail so that we overcome these senseless killings of our leaders.

The PEC has also mandated the ANC Provincial Officials to have a deeper analysis about the killings of our leaders in order to guide the movement as a whole on how to respond to this dangerous and painful reality.

Congratulations

The ANC PEC congratulated Thanda Royal Zulu Football Club for solidly ensuring that it qualifies for the Absa Premiership. AmaBhubesi will be crowned 2016/17 PSL NFD Champions on their grand finale match in Durban at the weekend.

We are very pleased that AmaBhubesi have become the third team from our Province that will play in the Absa Premiership. We wish Thanda Royal Zulu FC well in playing in the Absa Premiership 2017/18. The ANC regards sports as a key pillar in advancing social cohesion and nation building.

Conclusion

In this, the year of Oliver Tambo, the PEC calls on all our structures to persist and never lose hope in our agenda to unite the organisation. We acknowledge that this is a difficult moment, but the ANC has the experience, willingness and the ability to overcome the current challenges.

Issued by Mdumiseni Ntuli, Provincial Spokesperson, ANC KZN, 10 May 2017