ANC to check on school readiness

9 January 2017

The ANC in the Western Cape legislature will monitor the opening of schools for 2017 across the province and will deal with problems and complaints as they arise.

This is the message as all ANC members of the provincial legislature (MPL) caucus are already deployed to observe and assist in various areas when the schools start this week.

ANC chief whip in the Western Cape legislature Pierre Uys says: “The ANC wishes all learners and students well as they start the new academic year. We urge all to do their best and to follow their dreams.

“The ANC MPL’s will check and keep an eye on issues like placement of learners, the availability of learning material, equipment, infrastructure, oversized classes, learner safety, withholding of report cards of poor learners, assistance to disadvantaged or repeat learners and unfilled teaching positions. We also call on all ANC structures to assist in making sure all learners are admitted in school, in their classes on time and learning.

“Young people should also enjoy their education career to grow to their full potential. All students starting now (or soon) at tertiary level – such as the many colleges and universities – are also wished the best of luck and good results. This is a year of new opportunities. Make the best of it.”

