Party says so-called 'leaked' documents have no standing

ANC will not comment on draft/leaked documents

9 March 2017

The African National Congress has noted the proliferation on social media and other platforms of “leaked” documents purporting to be ANC Policy Documents towards the National Policy Conference to be held in June this year. The African National Congress is in the process of finalizing its Policy Documents which, once finalized, will be launched to the public this coming Sunday, 12 March 2017. The so-called “leaked” or draft documents have no standing in the ANC and we will therefore will not be commenting on them.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 9 March 2017