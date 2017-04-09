Members will not disrupt event, will regalia bearing the face of President Zuma

ANCYL STATEMENT AFTER COURT RULLING

08 April 2017

The African National Congress Youth League in KwaZulu Natal welcomes the judgement of the Durban High Court on the matter before it.

The Durban High Court sitting on an urgent basis was seized with a matter seeking an interdict which would have barred the ANC Youth League from attending the memorial service of Cde Ahmed Kathrada to be addressed by Cde Pravin Gordhan.

Upon receipt of court papers on Friday afternoon, the Youth League assigned a competent team of lawyers including an admitted advocate of the Durban bar. The court ruled to allow the ANC Youth League to attend the memorial service in the event they desire to.

The Youth League calls upon all its members to come out in numbers to pay tribute to this giant of the struggle. Cde Kathrada was a true revolutionary and a memorial service in his honour must be prioritized by members of the Youth League. As the Youth League we undertake to behave in a manner in keeping with the traditions of the movement, a tolerant organization of Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela and others.

It is the view of the ANC Youth League that all its members must attend the memorial wearing their full ANC regalia bearing the face of the President Jacob Zuma. The Youth League must pay tribute to veteran of the ANC.

Statement issued by African National Congress Youth League KwaZulu Natal Provincial Executive Committee, 8 April 2017