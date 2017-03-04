Party says it is in position to contest next by-elections and regain this crucial municipality

ANC ready to govern Beaufort West Municipality

3 March 2017

The ANC is positioning itself to take over the governance of the Beaufort West Municipality. Following the sudden resignation of the DA Mayor, Mr Malooi, who represented ward seven in the municipality, the ANC is now in a position to contest the next by-elections and regain this crucial municipality.

Mr Malooi was deployed to the mayoral position without the necessary background, experience or record of accomplishment in local government or politics. This made him vulnerable to opportunistic individuals within his own party. An analysis of the DA's first three hundred days in office shows a regression in terms of service delivery, job creation and financial management. Beaufort West Municipality is today in its worst position its ever been thanks to the regressive DA Politics. Notwithstanding the financial challenges facing the municipality, the DA opted to employ more personnel, some of these being outside of the approved organogram.

The resignation of Mr Malooi was not totally unexpected as the signs had been there for sometime. What is of concern to the ANC, is the secrecy that surrounded the resignation of Mr Malooi. According to the date on the letter of resignation, Mr Malooi submitted his resignation on 15 February 2017. The letter was kept by the DA from Council and was only announced on Sunday, 26 February, showing a party that operates in the shadows with great obscurity.

The turbulence within the DA rared its ugly head from the beginning of their term of office after the August 3 local government elections. The infighting and power struggles within the DA continues to “break the camel’s back”. The recent high profile resignations from senior positions within the DA, indicate serious divisions exists within the party.The ANC is not going to allow internal squabbling in the DA to derail service delivery and is fully equipped to release its well oiled elections machinery for the anticipated by-election in the next 90 days which will confidently result in the ANC taking full control of the Beaufort West Municipality.

The ANC, with its longstanding track record on effective and efficient governance, is ready to take over control of the municipality. As the ANC we are serious about service delivery, and we also put the interests of the community above party-politics. On whether the status quo regarding the portfolio Councillor positions will remain, is debatable. The involvement of the mayoral committee in these appointments, is also a cause for concern.

With the coming By-elections, voters have an opportunity to assess the ability or lack thereof of the DA to govern. They can now make an informed decision on who is better placed to lead.

The ANC is confident of regaining control of the municipality.

Issued by MA Kilani, Chief Whip of the ANC BWM, 3 March 2017