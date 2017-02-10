Dept says the individual concerned has decided however not to remain at the school

Wynberg Girls’ High School – hostel superintendent not guilty of misconduct

9 February 2017

Statement by Brian Schreuder, Head of Education, Western Cape

The Western Cape Education Department has conducted an investigation into allegations of racism, discrimination and misconduct against the superintendent of Waterloo House, the hostel at Wynberg Girls’ High School.

Key findings of the investigative team included the following:

Learners used certain words in their statement to trigger and amplify emotions. However, they could not recollect alleged events during the investigation and provided little or no evidence to support their claims.

A common thread in all the learner testimonies was that some of the boarding house mistresses appear to have given them information that the learners would not ordinarily have been privy to.

All the learners were unanimous that the superintendent did not refer to any of the learners in the racist term alleged. There was no discrimination on a racial basis.

Allegations amplified by the media and on social media that the superintendent was a “thief, sexual predator and a racist” were devoid of truth.

The superintendent’s interpersonal, management and supervisory skills needed improvement.

The investigative team comprised four departmental officials from diverse backgrounds.

The investigation recommended that:

1. No misconduct charges be brought.

2. An independent mediator conduct a capacity building process at the school with the hostel staff and learners.

3. Should the superintendent be re-appointed, she would be required to do a management or supervisory course.

4. Learners should be cautioned not to make unwarranted or inappropriate innuendos about staff on social media. There should be a policy in place to address this.

5. Learners should be informed of the process to follow in the event that they are aggrieved with staff. If there is no policy dealing with this at the school, one should be developed.

The superintendent has decided not to remain at the school. I trust that she will be vindicated by these findings.

Issued by Brian Schreuder, Head of Education, Western Cape, 9 February 2017