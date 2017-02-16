FF Plus leader says President is scapegoating this minority for his own mistakes and wrongdoing

Zuma as the needle of our moral compass leaves South Africa directionless

It is President Jacob Zuma’s fault that South Africa finds itself directionless without a moral compass, and then, in addition, the blame for the president’s own failures are placed on white people, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, Leader of the FF Plus, says.

Dr. Groenewald said today during the debate on the State of the Nation Address that he is ashamed of what had taken place in Parliament, and apologised to the public of South Africa for the behaviour of some Members of Parliament.

“These are the chambers where laws are made which South Africans have to obey. But what is the message that the public gets when they see what happened at the opening of Parliament and what is happening now during this debate?

“They will see that disputes and differences are being solved by shouting and cursing each other, and that one has to be silenced through violence. It is so bad that one is sometimes ashamed of saying that you are a Member of Parliament.

“The minister in the Presidency says the country should find its moral compass again. That is true. But it should be kept in mind that President Jacob Zuma is the needle of this compass, and it is his fault that South Africa has lost its moral compass.

“When the president breaches the Constitution, and only have to apologise, how can he expect the residents of this country to obey the country’s laws? Then can’t they also just break the laws and merely apologise? That is why our crime rates are so high.

“Similarly, the Waterkloof landing of the Guptas showed that a person can do as you please if you have the right contacts. South Africa’s moral compass is broken, and the president is the main reason for this.

“With regards to the so-called radical economic transformation plan, the president merely repeated what was recently said at the ANC’s Lekhotla, i.e. that the country’s capitalist economic system has to be replaced with a government-controlled developmental state.

“One can merely look at the ANC’s track record to realise the implication of this. What has the government done with the public enterprises that it controls? What has happened to the SAA, SA Express, and Eskom? Just as it happened at these entities, the country will soon be economically bankrupt.

“If we want economic growth and job-creation in the country, there has to be a moratorium on black economic empowerment and affirmative action.

“The time has also come for the president to say what he has against white people. It is a disgrace to continuously give white people the blame for his own failures,” Dr. Groenewald said.

Statement issued by Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 15 February 2017