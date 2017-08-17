DA says Mbalula has either lost track of Zimbabwean first lady or is trying to get her out of the country

Where is Grace Mugabe?

16 August 2017

The South African Government and Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, have either managed to lose track of the Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe, or they may be trying to figure out how to get her out of the country.

However, there is a simple way to find out where she is. All the Police Minister needs to do is to speak to his counterpart in Home Affairs to confirm whether or not Ms Mugabe did in fact flee yesterday.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, will be able to view the status immediately on the immigration system - and given the situation, any claim to confidentiality can be waived.

The DA calls on Minister Mbalula to urgently do so and, in the interest of openness and transparency, to publicly confirm if Ms Mugabe is in South Africa or Zimbabwe and if she is in South Africa, to make sure that she is prevented from leaving.

Conflicting reports regarding the whereabouts of Ms Mugabe, affectionately known by some as "disGrace", should see the Police Minister publicly own up to allowing her to escape the country, despite being a suspect on a criminal charge, or that she is still in South Africa and the SAPS are giving her special treatment by not arresting her.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 16 August 2017