DA says if Deputy President is truly remorseful for his part in the tragedy, he should personally make a significant contribution

Where is the compensation for Marikana, Mr. Ramaphosa?

9 May 2017

The attempt by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise for his role in the Marikana Massacre, which claimed the lives of 36 mineworkers at the hands of the police, is meaningless while the families of the victims still await compensation from his government.

It is a tragic state of affairs that almost five years after the police brutally gunned down Lonmin mineworkers, their families still await compensation from the ANC government.

If Deputy President Ramaphosa is truly remorseful for his part in the Marikana Massacre, he should personally make a significant contribution to fund the Marikana compensation out of his own pocket. He is an extraordinarily wealthy South African, and he could personally compensate the Marikana families for what he has apologised for.

Now that Cyril Ramaphosa is speaking publicly about his role in the escalation of the police operation at Marikana, he must take full responsibility and fund the compensation of the families.

It is not up to any South African to accept Ramaphosa's apology, except the families of the victims. Although money will never compensate for their loss, it will ease the financial burden left by this tragedy.

Marikana is one of the greatest tragedies in South Africa post-1994, and the fact that these families continue to suffer, is an indictment on the ANC government and their absolute contempt of poor black South Africans.

It is up to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to now show that his apology for Marikana means more than clearing his name in the run-up to the ANC elective conference. It is time for Ramaphosa to personally contribute to funding the Marikana compensation.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA National Spokesperson, 9 May 2017