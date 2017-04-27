FF Plus says ANC govt has through oppressive racial laws and hurtful statements against whites created a new oppression

White South Africans not really free on Freedom Day

26 April 2017

Freedom Day is celebrated by giving recognition to the Constitution which is supposed to guarantee freedom to everyone in South Africa. The ANC government has, however, through oppressive racial laws and hurtful statements against whites created a new oppression under which the white people of the country cannot be free, says Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr Groenewald says the Constitution has not brought freedom for everyone, and the FF Plus will fight discrimination against whites as long as there is inequality and certain people do not get the recognition as determined by the Constitution's preamble.

" This preamble reads that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, and that those who endeavoured to build and develop the country, must be respected.

"Unfortunately, this is only in theory. In practice recognition is not given to everyone, in that the ruling ANC, through president Jacob Zuma, accuses the white people of South Africa for everything that goes wrong in the country.

"He blames white people for the poor economic growth, for unemployment, and for inequality due to so-called white monopoly capital. The rhetoric that whites stole the land and that it should therefore be nationalized without compensation, is nothing else than an attack on white people.

"Everyone in South Africa should be recognised and treated equal. But currently it discriminates against whites and especially the white youth through Affirmative Action (AA) and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

"Young people struggle to get bursaries and is restricted in getting admission to medical studies in spite of good academic achievements, merely on the basis of their skin colour.

"The Constitution definitely didn’t bring freedom for everyone in South Africa," says Dr Groenewald.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 26 April 2017