DA says it is illegal for ordinary citizens to own military technology

Who removed Gupta’s armoured vehicle under the cover of darkness?

10 April 2017

Reports indicate that the armoured military vehicle that was parked inside the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound last week was removed on the back of a flatbed truck last night under cover of darkness.

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), Minister Jeff Radebe, to establish whether the government or a private company removed the armoured vehicle, and if it was a private company, where has the vehicle been moved to.

While it is illegal for ordinary citizens to own military technology, the Gupta family lawyer, Gert van der Merwe, confirmed that the armoured vehicle does belong to the Gupta’s and it is being used for “safety purposes”.

The DA has already requested clarity from Minister Radebe on whether the Gupta’s have permission to own the armoured military vehicle as it is deeply concerning that such technology is stationed at a private residence.

Should the Minister confirm that the Gupta’s did not have permission, they must be held accountable and the Minister must make clear what action will be taken.

Issued by Kobus Marais, DA Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, 10 April 2017