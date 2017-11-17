Kingsol Chabalala says the alleged sex pest needs to step down immediately

VUT must remove Simon “sex-pest” Mofokeng as Council Chairperson

The Democratic Alliance (DA) firmly believes that disgraced Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor, Simon “sex-pest” Mofokeng must step down from his position as Chairperson of the Council at Vaal University of Technology (VUT).

In terms of the Institutional Statute of VUT, in accordance with section 33 (1) of the Higher Education Act, section 7E (d) on council membership, the statute reads: “If a member fails to act in the best interest of the University or exhibits behavior that brings the university into disrepute, he or she will be removed from office as member of council”.

In terms of the abovementioned act, Simon Mofokeng must be removed as the Chairperson of the University Council. His reputation is in tatters as very recent allegations of sexual grooming a 14-year-old and the protection order taken out against him.

Further reasons to have him removed of his council position as follows:

- The Gauteng ANC’s subsequent decision to place him on “special leave” following allegations of sexual grooming;

- The bankruptcy of Emfuleni Local Municipality;

- Spending R1.7 million on take-aways, despite the municipality being one of the poorest in Gauteng;

- Running the municipality into the ground as it is unable to pay its debt to Eskom and Rand Water; and

- Recent allegations of raping a young woman almost 10 years ago.

According to other media reports, Simon Mofokeng was “wrongfully elected” into his council position.

Mofokeng became chair of the council in September last year, however due to his redeployment by the ANC from Sedibeng District Mayor in 2015 to Executive Mayor of Emfuleni, he is no longer empowered to hold his position in council as only a district representative is acknowledged in the statute.

VUT has been mired in allegations of mismanagement since 2012.

In attempts to confirm that he in fact cannot hold this position in his current position as Emfuleni Mayor, the office of the University’s Executive Director for Communications, Mike Kubone, hung up on the DA’s calls more than five times.

The people of Emfuleni and the academic community of VUT deserve better than this corrupt and morally-inept individual as Chairperson of the University’s highest decision-making body.

Statement issued by Kingsol Chabalala MPL, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Emfuleni North, 16 November 2017