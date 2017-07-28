FF Plus MP says aim of BP-constructed narrative was to draw attention away from looting

Despite Bell Pottinger’s admission that it coined the term ‘white monopoly capital’, the ANC still uses it against whites

Despite the fact that Bell Pottinger created derogatory and false terms and narratives, like ‘white monopoly capital’, and despite their apology for it, it seems like the ANC is now using these terms to blame whites for the country’s economic crisis.

Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus, says the ANC is using the term as a smoke screen to cover the real reason for the economic decline, which is the damage done by Affirmative Action (AA) and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

He says that AA and BEE are preventing various critically important positions in the public sector from being filled, AA and BEE also result in incompetent people and contractors being appointed and that means double the expenses.

“While blacks have enjoyed the benefits of AA and BEE at the cost of the whites for a long time already, the words ‘white monopoly capital’ have now regrettably become a populist narrative.

“The aim with this is to create division so as to ensure that certain people and factions in the ANC remain in positions of power and leverage where they have access to the public purse and also to draw attention away from governmental plundering.

“It does great damage, not only to the racial relationships in the country, but also to foreign investment because it sends a negative message to white people that potentially want to invest in South Africa” says Dr Groenewald.

Statement issued by Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader, 27 July 2017