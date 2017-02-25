Fighters call on our people to isolate hate crimes against fellow Africans

EFF STATEMENT ON ERUPTING XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS

24 February, 2017

The EFF notes and vehemently condemns the erupting xenophobic attacks in Attridgeville, Mamelodi, and other surrounding areas in Pretoria.

The current debacle pertaining to unemployment and inequality is wrongfully placed and blamed on African brothers and sisters, and black people from the developing world. Furthermore, the march against foreign nationals is disingenuous and is a platform for Black on Black violence. The failure of society ought to be put at the door of the ANC. The ANC has failed to transform the lives of South Africans. In the midst of attempting to confront economic strongholds against Black people, white monopoly capital has been left untouched.

We call on our people to isolate hate crimes against fellow Africans. We call on government law enforcement to ensure that there is no violent outbreaks and loss of life. The premise of inequality remains dispossession and lack of willingness to transform the economy by the ANC. The confrontation of this should therefore fundamentally challenge land dispossession and the ANC.

Statement issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters, 24 February 2017