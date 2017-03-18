DA MP says ANC NEC member's conviction for drunken driving sends a positive message to public

DA welcomes Yengeni guilty judgement

The DA welcomes that ANC national executive committee member, Tony Yengeni, has been found guilty of drunk driving.

This sends a positive message to the public about driving while under the influence of alcohol and should serve as a reminder to motorists that drunk driving will not be tolerated as it puts the lives of motorists and pedestrians at risk.

The DA would also like to congratulate law enforcement for taking action in this case, proving that they will take action to protect motorists without fear or favour.

Statement issued by Zakhele Mbhele MP, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 17 March 2017