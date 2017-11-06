Spokesperson says NWest Premier was in their country to attend Global Expo Trade Exhibition

INCIDENT INVOLVING NORTH WEST PREMIER'S CONVOY

With reference to various media reports appearing this morning, this is to confirm that there was indeed an incident this past week in which a convoy carrying the South African North West province's Premier Supra Mahumapelo back to South Africa forced vehicles escorting H.E. the President Lt. General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, among others, off the road.

Government subsequently expressed its concern to the Government of the Republic of South Africa about the unfortunate incident through the appropriate diplomatic channels.

Premier Mahumapelo was reportedly in Botswana attending the Global Expo Botswana 2017 Trade Exhibition.

Statement issued by Dr. Jeff Ramsay for Botswanan Government Communications, 5 November 2017