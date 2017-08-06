Of current 11 cases, six disciplinary cases concluded, with 3 dismissals following

04 August 2017

THE GAUTENG DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAS ZERO TOLERANCE ON SEXUAL ASSAULT CASES AT SCHOOL.

The Gauteng Department of Education assures the public that we have a zero tolerance. We strongly condemn any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and always encourage learners to report such incidents to the relevant authorities at schools accordingly. Such cases are reported to the department and upon receipt; we always act immediately for appropriate action to be taken.

According to education legislation, sexual relations between educators and learners are forbidden, even if learner/s consents to sex. It is imperative noting that educators, learners and parents have a legal and ethical obligation to report such cases to the relevant authorities, for a prompt action.

We always continue to call upon all educators to refrain from all types of misconduct because educators should lead by example to ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe school environment, conducive for effective teaching and learning at all times. Any transgressions will be promptly investigated and the department will deal with the perpetrators in accordance with relevant prescripts.

Out of the current 11 sexual assault cases, Six (6) disciplinary cases have now been concluded as follows:

- 3 were dismissed

- 1 was found not guilty

- 1 is on 2 months suspension without salary

- 1 resigned

While the remaining Five (5) cases are currently being investigated, as such all implicated educators were removed from their respective schools, pending finalisation of their disciplinary proceedings.

It must be noted that learners have access to Psychological services provided by District Based Support Teams, which are linked with NGOs and other government departments to provide counselling services to abused learners. Referrals are done to specialist organisations e.g. Teddy Bear Clinic, Childline, Kidz Clinic and Child Welfare.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said, “Sexual assaults will never be tolerated at our schools, and perpetrators are warned that, they will always be dealt with harshly, it is our responsibility to protect our children, especially a girl child, I am comforted that out of all reported cases, disciplinary steps were immediately taken and that all those found guilty were dismissed while those under investigation were removed from their respective schools pending the outcome of their disciplinary cases”

Statement issued by Gauteng Department of Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona, 5 August 2017