Association says Maimane was once and for all exposed as the spineless marionette that he is

MKMVA media statement about the DA press conference addressed by Hellen Zille and Mmusi Maimane

13 June 2017

From the moment that the white dominated and controlled DA decided to front the hapless Mmusi Maimane as their leader, we have been watching a charade unfolding. It trans-morphed this morning into a tragicomedy when after weeks of consternation and procrastination with unsuspended suspensions the DA finally got so far as to get stooge Maimane and Madam Zille together in a pathetic attempt to try and whitewash Zille and save Maimane's flagging political career. Once again the DA did what they always do, and that is to resort to farcical PR gimmicks to try and fool South Africans into believing that they are a non-racial party.

It turned out that on both counts the deeply divided DA failed. Madam Zille sat tight-lipped with barely disguised anger next to a spluttering Maimane who in his desperate attempt to appear decisive looked even more uncomfortable and shifty than usual in her presence. At the end of the excruciatingly embarrassing media conference, Maimane was once and for all exposed for the spineless marionette that he is.

Zille is supposedly not being allowed to be part of any DA decision-making structures, but she remains a full member of the DA. She also remains the DA Premier of the Western Cape, with all her governing powers intact. This shameless racist who praised the many good things that supposedly came from colonialism remains the highest Government official of the DA.

The DA seems to hold the majority of black South Africans in disdain to think that we can be fooled by such trickery. We know they are firmly rooted in the racist apartheid past, and the fronting of Maimane as their puppet leader, together with this limp slap on the wrist of Madam Zille only has one aim and that is to appropriate our black votes for their own nefarious objectives to bring a white owned and controlled party back into power in order to protect White Monopoly Capital. This was even acknowledged in so many words by James Selfe, the Chairman of the DA Federal Council, when he said in an interview on their mouthpiece, Radio 702, that they have presented this pathetic appearance of toughness and supposed discipline because they are scared about losing the black vote without which they cannot bring their plans to fruition. They were clearly driven by the results of an internal survey that indicated that since Madam Zille tweeted her admiration for colonialism the DA had lost at least 7% of their already meagre black support, and it was plummeting fast.

Thus, the media conference 'Let's Fool the Blacks' was dished up this morning. However, we have a surprise for the DA: The majority of black people are not fooled by their disdainful treatment of us. We see right through them. We know that Mmusi is a stooge and that James Selfe and Helen Zille remain his masters. We know that he cannot make a turn without having to ask for their permission. As with Madam Zille, the racist likes of Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Sam Pienaar (the trojan horse killer from Cape Town), Chris Roberts (who calls blacks baboons) remain firmly ensconced and in control of the DA.

After such an insulting and racist confirming event that DA presented to our nation, we call on every black South African to reject the them. Our self-respect and dignity demand that we turn our backs once and for all on all these unrehabilitated racist whites who want to abuse our hard-fought votes for their plans to oppress us again.

As MKMVA we will not be complicit in our own subjugation. We are representative of soldiers of the African National Congress who have dedicated our lives to fight for our liberation. We know that only the ANC can bring an end to white arrogance and White Monopoly Capital. We will not rest until this is achieved and white parties such as the DA and their stooges ala Maimane are consigned to the rubbish bin of history where they well and truly belong.

Issued by Kebby Maphatsoe, President of MKMVA, 13 June 2017