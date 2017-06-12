Lorraine Botha and Mark Wiley say Sunday Times report is misleading

Misleading report in Sunday Times

11 June 2017

The Sunday Times today, 11 June 2017, reported that the DA Western Cape legislature members had all, but one, signed a letter intended for the DA leader, Mr Maimane.

For the record, no such letter exists.

Secondly, it is a pity that the reporters in question had not contacted the DA caucus leadership before making such a claim as any dissention within the caucus ranks is not known to us and such claims would have been strongly refuted.

Democratic Alliance Western Cape combined press release issued by Lorraine Botha, MPP and Mark Wiley, Chief Whip, 11 June 2017