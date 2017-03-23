Party says there is clearly no remedy or rehabilitation for Zille, she thinks an apology renders all forgiven and gone

Zille to be grilled on her racism

The ANC Western Cape welcomes the DA’s provincial legislature speaker Sharna Fernandez agreeing to the ANC request to urgently debate DA premier Helen Zille’s latest racist rants and insensitive Twitter twaddle.

The ANC contends that DA premier Helen Zille is no longer fit to hold office and must go. Her latest tweets are utterly racist and insensitive towards the victims of oppression under colonial rule.

The heartless DA has again been unmasked as the racist party with prejudiced leaders that repeatedly insult on social media. These attacks are in conflict with our constitution and reflect badly on the DA and Zille’s ability to serve in our unitary government. The DA can no longer afford to have her as a public representative.

ANC Western Cape leader of the opposition Khaya Magaxa says: “The DA seems to be comfortable that it’s immediate past leader Zille regularly targets people of colour in her assaults. She clearly has a race problem and is an utter bigot. This outburst took place in our national anti-racism week and ahead of Human Rights Day celebrations. She went ahead and in public played the race card against her own party. This must be debated in the legislature.

“There is clearly no remedy or rehabilitation for Zille. She thinks an apology renders all forgiven and gone. Nonetheless Zille frequently brings such disrepute onto her, her office, her party, the province and our country.

The ANC says the DA harbours this repeat delinquent and protects her. Zille just carries on to call people of colour all sorts of stereotyped and prejudiced terms such as elephants, refugees, professional blacks and women MP’s that only take up space and take padkos (food for the road) home.

Zille wanted funding for black UCT students withdrawn and men who contract HIV and Aids to pay for their own treatment. She says it is alright to racially identify patrons in a restaurant and that most murders are not perpetrated by whites when confronted about the growth of deep-rooted racism on her watch as premier in the Western Cape.

“The DA and its national leader Mmusi Maimane will now show their real colours. If Zille is retained, it shows the DA is disdainful about the bloodied horror colonialism brought on our people that were killed, displaced, exploited and disowned under colonial rule. The DA is now at the end of the line. Zille is a liability. The DA will go down with her,” Magaxa added.

Issued by Cobus Grobler on behalf of ANC WC, 22 March 2017