President Zuma is considering to designate new members of the Judicial Service Commission

24 March 2017

President Jacob Zuma is considering designating three new members of the Judicial Service Commission. The new members will fill the three vacancies occasioned by the President’s decision to replace members that he had previously designated to the JSC.

According to section 178(1)(i) of the Constitution, the Judicial Service Commission, amongst others, consists of four members designated by the President, as head of the national executive, after consulting with leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly.

The three new members that the President is considering to designate to the JSC are Advocate Thandi Norman SC, Mr Sifiso Msomi and Advocate Thabani Masuku.

President Jacob Zuma has written to the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly to provide their inputs on his intention to designate the three new members of the Judicial Service Commission.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, Pretoria, 24 March 2017