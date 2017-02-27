Johannes Möller says land reform has been used as a political football for too long

President Zuma contradicts the good work done in Operation Phakisa with confusing political rhetoric

25 February 2017

The launch of Operation Phakisa on Friday 24th of February by President Zuma and the Ministers of DAFF and DRDLR is the net result of wide consultation and extensive engagement over a period of six months between organised agriculture, government officials, agriculture experts, labour unions, non-governmental organisations, state entities and various other stakeholders with vested interests in agriculture.

Seven working groups were established and came up with 27 implementable and pragmatic initiatives aimed at growing and transforming the agricultural sector. This process took place under the auspices of the Presidency and a range of specialists ensured that every initiative is practically feasible, sustainable and commercially viable.

These initiatives are based on partnerships with the private sector and will help realise the outcomes as outlined in APAP as well as Chapter six of the National Development Plan.

Operation Phakisa provides a window of opportunity for all stakeholders in agriculture to take the sector to new levels of growth, stability, inclusiveness, competitiveness and profitability.

Agri SA therefore appeals to President Zuma and the ministers responsible for agriculture and land reform to optimise all resources to ensure that Operation Phakisa is successfully implemented. For too long issues such as land reform and transformation in the agricultural sector have been used as a political football and thus no real progress has been achieved. Operation Phakisa therefore purposefully embarked on a scientific and commercial methodology to translate political statements and rhetoric with no substance into practical programmes that will ensure the achievement of tangible and measurable results.

Agri SA is committed to the Phakisa process, but will not allow it to be hijacked for sectarian and narrow politically charged agendas either by President Zuma himself or any other politician. Neither will we allow it to be derailed by irresponsible political statements that are unconstitutional or any attempt to sneak laws in that will have a detrimental impact on agriculture through the back door of Phakisa. We will see the President in court if any such attempts are made.

Now is the time for the agricultural sector to stand firm and demand that the Presidency step up implementation and hold all state agencies accountable for non-implementation.

Statement issued by Mr Johannes Möller, President Agri SA 25 February 2017