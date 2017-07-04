Party says president's and NPA's request for leave to appeal are void of any merit and should be dismissed with costs

Zuma Corruption Charges: DA files Heads of Argument with the SCA

3 July 2017

The DA has today filed our Heads of Argument to the Supreme Court of Appeal asserting that both Mr Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) requests for leave to appeal are void of any merit and should be dismissed with costs.

We contend that both applications for leave fail to meet the requirements of having a credible chance of success and compelling reasons why they should be heard. It is in the interests of the Rule of Law, due process and the Constitution that the prosecution continue as per the order of the North Gauteng High Court.

It is of the utmost public interest that Mr Zuma stand trial for the 783 charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering for which he stands accused without delay.

We are encouraged that the SCA has been prepared to hear this case such an accelerated basis and we look forward to arguing that both appeals should be dismissed with costs on 15 September 2017.

This battle has been hard-fought by DA for more than 8 years and we will continue to fight for Mr Zuma to have his day in court so that justice can finally be served.

Issued by James Selfe, Chairperson of the DA's Federal Executive, 3 July 2017