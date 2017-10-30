Sunday Times report to the contrary misleading and part of an ongoing smear campaign

Presidency rejects allegations

29 October 2017

The Presidency rejects the allegations contained in media reports today, 29 October 2017, claiming wrongdoing by President Jacob Zuma in relation to some undeclared funds.

President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received and allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns. The tax matters of the President are in order.

The President has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades as alleged by the media.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 29 October 2017