Campaign also condemns those who may have carried racially offensive posters on 7 April

Statement in response to remarks by President Jacob Zuma at the memorial for Cde Chris Hani, 10 April 2017

10 April 2017

The Save South Africa campaign condemns those who may have carried racially offensive posters during the marches across the country on 7 April as alleged by President Zuma today. Had we seen these, not only would we have removed them, but believe that the multitudes who marched with us under our national flag would not have tolerated these.

We have observed in the recent period that the President has, out of desperation, been demonstrating an inclination to invoke the race card in a divisive manner. If he was genuinely offended, we challenge him to report his allegation to the Human Rights Commission or any other relevant body so that this can be investigated and dealt with appropriately.

Save South Africa firmly supports the promotion of a non-racial and non-sexist society. Indeed, contrary to what Zuma claims, there was a strong sense of non-racialism and solidarity evident in the make-up and conduct of the marches last Friday.

Importantly, Zuma's remarks indicate that he has seen the images and footage from the marches by tens of thousands of South Africans, and we hope he will have noticed that by far the vast majority of posters had one clear message – and that was to tell him he must get out of office now.

A leader who claims to be a democrat should at the very least acknowledge the divisions his leadership is causing and at best do the honorable thing and resign.

Statement issued by Lawson Naidoo, South South Africa, 10 April 2017