DA welcomes decision, says Premier is running scared after being widely condemned for statue debacle

Zuma ‘monument to corruption’ Statue tender cancelled

The Democratic Alliance has learnt that the ANC North West government has buckled to pressure and announced the cancellation of the tender to build an enormous statue of Jacob Zuma at Groot Marico.

I have called the statue a monument to corruption and unemployment, because that is the legacy of Jacob Zuma which Premier Mahumapelo clearly wants to celebrate.

The cancellation shows that under enormous pressure, Supra’s ANC government has been forced to back down from its ridiculous plans to deify Jacob Zuma. Mahumapelo is running scared, after being widely condemned for this multimillion rand statue debacle.

The DA has objected to this statue vehemently, lodging objections, calling for a debate in the North West Legislature, and calling for the statue millions to rather fund the Marikana IPID investigation which would go a long way to healing the wounds in our province. It seems this pressure has paid off for the people.

The DA insists that this tender not be reinstated, and we will oppose any attempt to redo this waste of millions of rands in public money.

Public money must be spent on the public, not on monuments to a man whose legacy is one of corruption, unemployment and breaking the constitution.

Issued by Joe McGluwa, DA North West Leader, 23 March 2017