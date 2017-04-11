Janine Myburgh calls for resounding vote of no confidence in President and his cabinet

10 April 2017

THE Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a resounding vote of no confidence in the leadership of South Africa by President Zuma and his cabinet.

The call was the main point in a resolution adopted at the Chamber 213th annual general meeting.

The resolution also called on President Zuma and his cabinet to heed that calls of millions of South Africans to stand down without further delay and for a national general election as soon as possible so that the people of South Africa could express themselves clearly about the direction the country was taking.

Ms Janine Myburgh, President of the Chamber, said the resolution was adopted unanimously and this could be seen as an indication of how strongly business felt on the matter.

In the preamble to the resolution, the Chamber said "Ever since Mr Zuma was elected to the office of the President of the Republic of South Africa, our country has lurched from one crisis to another. Endemic corruption, mismanagement of government departments, policy confusion, polarisation of communities, social dislocation and rampant violent crimes are the order of the day."

Business was concerned about the economic growth rate which remained far below the levels that were required to meet the requirements of the National Development Plan and its socio-economic objectives such as the reduction of poverty and lowering the excessively high levels of unemployment.

"The common denominator is the political, socio-economic crisis facing South Africa "is the lack of transparent, honest and accountable leadership," the Chamber said.

