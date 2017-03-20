POLITICS

Zuma saddened by passing of Joe Mafela

Dr Bongani Ngqulunga |
19 March 2017
President says arts and culture industry has been robbed of a bigger than life figure

PRESIDENT ZUMA SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF LEGENDARY ACTOR MR JOE MAFELA

President Jacob Zuma has expressed his sadness and extended heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of Legendary Actor and Filmmaker Mr Joe “Sdumo” Mafela who died in a car accident.

“We have learned with sadness of the passing of one of the pioneers of the television comedy loved by all South Africans young and old. Mr Mafela also affectionately known as Sdumo was also a television producer and songwriter. The arts and culture industry has been robbed of a bigger than life figure. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mafela Family and May his soul rest in peace,” said President Zuma.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 19 March 2017

 

