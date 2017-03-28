POLITICS

Zuma undermines Gordhan in most embarrassing way – Cape Chamber

Dean Le Grange |
27 March 2017
Janine Myburgh says if there was to be a cabinet reshuffle this was the worst way to go about it

Zuma undermines Minister and Deputies in most embarrassing way

27 March 2017

“We don’t yet know what this will lead to, but it is already clear that President Zuma has undermined his Minister and Deputy Ministers of Finance in the most embarrassing way. South Africa will pay a high price for this shock decision,” said Ms Janine Myburgh, President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Minister Gordhan has been an excellent Minister of Finance and, internationally, he is held in high regard. This is not the way to treat an outstanding South African.”

She said that if there was to be a cabinet reshuffle this was the worst possible way to go about it. “It has sent the kind of signal to the market that will bring us closer to the feared junk status,” Ms Myburgh said.

