Party says president should stop wasting time with the ANC succession battle but prepare himself to wear orange uniform

Zuma's plans with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma just a pipe dream

19 January 2017

When Mr Jacob Zuma told the ANC National Executive Committee that he will not voluntarily resign as the president because there are people who want to put him in jail, he knew the reasons why people want to put him in jail.

Congress of the People is not surprised at Zuma's direct involvement in the ANC succession battle. It is an open secret that his candidate to take over from him is his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. That is where he is putting all his hope to keep himself out of jail. If he really is not afraid of jail as he told his supporters a few weeks ago, why is he so hell-bent on supporting Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's candidacy? He better prepare himself because jail is where he is going.

Zuma and his party are day dreaming when they think and believe they will still be in power after the 2019 general elections. It is time up for the ANC! The people of the country have turned their backs against the ANC. They demonstrated this during the Local Government Elections in August 2016. The ANC forced a candidate to the People of Tshwane and they (the ANC) paid dearly for that. Let them allow Zuma to force a candidate on the country and, again, they will pay dearly for it.

COPE has, for the past seven years, worked tirelessly to bring opposition parties together in order to provide South Africa with a credible alternative government, and our efforts have produced fruits around the country. The ANC has lost power in three Metro Municipalities, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. The ruling party can still not believe and accept that they are now occupying the opposition benches in these municipalities.

We are having a message for Mr Zuma the South African voters has decided to place their own interests first and actively rally support among themselves to vote the ANC out of power and decide who should go to parliament and what real changes they should effect. You have made it clear to South Africans that you and your party come first and the country last. So the citizens of this country will show you that their country comes first. Mr Zuma, your candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma can be your President in the ANC but stop dreaming that she will become President of the country to save you from jail. Instead of spending so much time in supporting a pipe dream, just prepare yourself to wear orange uniform.

Issued by Dennis Bloem, COPE Spokesperson, 19 January 2017