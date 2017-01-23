Dennis Bloem says plan is to move Pravin Gordhan across to the tourism portfolio and ditch Derek Hanekom

CABINET RESHUFFLE: PRAVIN GORDHAN OUT AND NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA IN

The latest vicious attacks on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and calls for him to be fired is a well worked out plan by the Jacob Zuma faction to remove Gordhan and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma .

It is alleged that the main drivers of this destructive agenda is the ANCWL, ANCYL, the Premier League and their funders the Guptas.

Congress of the People is reliably informed by well-placed ANC members that cabinet reshuffle is imminent and that Zuma will remove Gordhan and replace him with Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister. We have also learned that Minister Derek Hanekom will be replaced by Gordhan and Hanekom will become an ordinary back bencher in Parliament.

This move to elevate Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister is a move by Zuma to prepare her to take over as president of the ANC and hopefully of the country.

Zuma and his vultures will stop at nothing to achieve their mission of looting National Treasury and they are hell-bent in an attempt to capture the Treasury.

COPE wants to tell Zuma and the ANC that their internal factional fights must not become the country's problem. Zuma must know he had already destroyed the economy and the image of this country.

We are definitely not going to sit down and keep quiet when our finance minister is under attack by vultures. Ends!

Statement issued by Dennis Bloem, COPE Spokesperson, 21 January 2017