Alec Hogg |
03 August 2017
JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 3 August 2017

1. Revealed! 7 UK business bosses who can sink race-baiting Bell Pottinger

2. Farewell Piet Badenhorst: Man who created Absa has died in Australia

3. Expat tax: Why it’s high time SA rings in changes – Matthew Lester

4. Right of Reply: “No relationship with Guptas, Zuma” – Shanghai Zhenhua

5. End is nigh for Eskom’s old-world coal, nuclear ‘baseloadism’ – Yelland

