And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

EXCLUSIVE: AVATAR buys into M&C Saatchi's SA network

by Herman Manson. Avatar Investment Holdings is set to acquire a significant minority stake in M&C Saatchi's SA network. At the same time, M&C Saatchi PLC will buy a 20% stake in Avatar Investment Holdings' agency, AVATAR.

Old Mutual out to pitch

Standard Bank to expand BBBEE agency roster

by Herman Manson. The Old Mutual business, currently held by FCB Africa, is out to pitch. The Standard Bank advertising account, however, is not, says the bank's spokesperson.

Salary Survey: Who earns what in adland & marketing in South Africa

by MarkLives. Recruitment agency, Ad Talent, has released its 2017 salary survey for the communications industry.

Traditional trade and the R250bn opportunity

by Kim Penstone. It's worth considering for a moment that R1 of every R5 spent in South Africa happens in the so-called ‘traditional trade’.

Motive: Are advertising agencies still relevant?

by Bogosi Motshegwa. The world, business and its problems have become too complex for ad agencies

The Big Q: Expectations for 2017

What are the expectations of South Africa’s marketing and advertising leaders for the industry in 2017? MarkLives emailed a panel of key industry executives for their take on the macro environment, budgets, changes in messaging, movement in the industry and consumer and any communication trends they’ll be looking out for.

- Game-changing opportunities ahead — Bridgette Ramuluvhana

- Brand marketing in a VUCA world — Neo Makhele

- “It’s show time, folks!” — Mike Abel

- Carolyn White & Sarah Britten's retail market expectations

Regular Reads:

- #MagLoveTop10: Sexiest magazine covers of 2016

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 2 — top 20 primetime programmes Oct 2016

On the Radar:

- Old Mutual Emerging Markets appoints CMO

- Change of ownership at Penquin

- Ideas/Idees and Lééf transfer to former editors

- MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.